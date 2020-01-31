The newest police officer in the City of La Vergne is itching to “sniff” out crime! K-9 officer Bora will be sworn in on January 30 with the help of her handler, Officer Larry Holladay. Her first official day on the job was January 15.

Bora is a year and a half old Dutch Shepard, the first female dog and second of her breed in the department’s history. Bora and Officer Holladay are part of the Crime Suppression Unit. She is trained in drug detection and patrol work which includes tracking and apprehension just like the other K-9’s in the department, Mike and Sjaak (pronounced: Jacques).

“She’s a very social, loving puppy,” says Officer Holladay. “She still has a lot of puppy in her but when it’s time to get to work she’s always ready to work.” Bora is a very inquisitive dog and always checks everything out that she’s unfamiliar with.

Officer Holladay met Bora for a five-week training period at US K-9 in Abbieville, LA before she could officially be certified as a K-9 officer. Officer Holladay was one of many in the department who applied to be a handler for the new K-9 and was selected after applicants went through a physical agility test and interview process.