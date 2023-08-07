La Vergne Police Department Urges Safe Driving as Students Return to School

Rutherford County School students will be back in the classroom starting Monday, August 7 and the La Vergne Police Department will be taking extra precautions to ensure student and driver safety.

Officers will be looking for drivers who are speeding in active school zones, not obeying the hands free law, and disregarding school bus stop arms.

“Our children are the most important part of our community,” says Interim Police Chief Brent Hatcher. “We understand that it will take time to readjust to the traffic patterns around schools but we want La Vergne to know we’re going to be there to make sure drivers are following the law and looking out for our kids.”

LPD urges drives to be extra cautions while driving in neighborhoods and in school zones.

Put the phone down! It’s not only the law, but is a major distraction.

Always stop for school buses with their lights flashing and stop signs out.

Watch out for and obey crossing guards.

Watch out for children in neighborhoods and near bus stops.

Plan ahead and make sure you have plenty of time to make your commute, especially if you drive through a school zone or residential area.

Be patient while driving through school zones.

Monday is an abbreviated schedule (two hours) and the first full day for students will be Tuesday, August 8. Parents are encouraged to check the Rutherford County Schools website (www.rcschools.net) to and become familiar with drop-off and pick-up plans for their student’s specific school.