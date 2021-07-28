La Vergne Police Department will be hosting National Night Out on August 3 at Veterans Memorial Park, located on 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The theme of this year’s free event is Building Safer Communities through Prevention, Education, and Community Partnerships.

National Night Out is a designated evening where communities across America come together to take a stand against crime and drugs while building a relationship between the community and police as well as bringing back a true sense of community. The community is invited to come out to the park and spend a fun-filled evening with neighbors, the La Vergne Police Department and the La Vergne Fire Department. There will also be entertainment and free food.

“Law Enforcement representatives from La Vergne Police Department participate in various community outreach and prevention activities throughout the year,” says Police Chief Chip Davis. “National Night Out is just one way La Vergne Police Department continues to partner with and reach out to our community and local businesses with the goal of crime prevention and cohesiveness.”