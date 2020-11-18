It’s the season of giving and this year there’s a need greater than ever before. The La Vergne Police Department is asking for donations that will be handed out to those in need as part of the annual ‘Christmas for Kids and Seniors’ program put on by the F.O.P. Percy Priest Lodge #85.

Every year the F.O.P. collects toys and food donations which has helped hundreds of La Vergne residents by providing meals, clothing, toys, and basic toiletries. Nearly all members of Lodge #85 are officers of the La Vergne Police Department and the City of La Vergne donates $3,000 dollars to the program every year.

“We’re asking for primarily food donations this year,” says Sgt. Sheree Robertson. “With COVID-19 hitting families extra hard this year we’re hoping the community can step up to help put food on the tables of those in need.”

Non-perishable items such as canned foods, dried goods, chips, peanut butter, etc. will go in Thanksgiving and Christmas food boxes. They are also asking for basic toiletries like toilet paper, toothbrushes, and toothpaste, hairbrushes, shampoo and conditioner, and deodorant. Only new clothing and winter items such as coats, gloves, socks, hats, and scarves will be accepted and only new, unwrapped toys for children will be accepted.

Donations can be dropped off all day, every day at the La Vergne Police Department, located behind City Hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road. All donations are tax-exempt through the F.O.P. Percy Preist Lodge #85. For more information, contact Sgt. Sheree Robertson at [email protected].