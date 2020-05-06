By Donovan Stewart

After a decade of leading the La Vergne football program, Stanton Stevens has resigned and will be an athletic director at a school in North Carolina.

Stevens led the Wolverines to an overall record of 35-69 and Lavergne made the playoffs three times during his tenure (made 6A playoffs in 2014 and 2017, 5A in 2015).

“Obviously, I wished we would have won more games but we did make the playoffs three times and more importantly helped a lot of kids go from high school to college and I’m very proud of that,” Stephens said.

“More importantly my family really thrived in Middle Tennessee as my daughter was Valedictorian of her class and my son is going to college at MTSU, so it made it a really great 10 years to spend in Rutherford County.”

The Wolverines are coming off a 4-6 season and Stevens has compiled a 127-98 overall record.

Click for the full story