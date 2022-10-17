Monday, October 17, 2022
Kanye West to Acquire Nashville-Based Social Media Platform Parler

By Source Staff
photo from Presswire/Parler

Parlement Technologies announced today that it has entered into an agreement  to sell Parler to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West).

“In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves,” says Ye.

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honored to help him achieve his goals.”

Under the terms of their agreement in principle, the parties intend to enter into a definitive purchase agreement and expect to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. The terms of the proposed transaction would include ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.

About Parlement Technologies: Parlement serves as the parent company and home of premier free speech social media app, Parler, and leading technology systems, including Web3 and secure cloud services, known as DeepRedSky and Dynascale. Parlement is based in Nashville, TN. To learn more, visit https://parler.com.

This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
