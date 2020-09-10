Justin Timberlake is joining the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.

Timberlake, who is currently part-owner of the Memphis Grizzles, is working with Music City Baseball, which is a group of Tennessee business, sports, music, and community leaders that is committed to bringing an MLB franchise to Nashville, confirmed Music City Baseball.

“I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring Major League Baseball to the great state of Tennessee,” Timberlake said in a statement shared by News Channel 5 reports. “I believe in Music City Baseball’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to Music City.”

Timberlake is listed on the Music City Baseball website as part of the Music Advisory Board along with Kix Brooks, Kane Brown, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Larry Gatlin, Mickey Guyton, Lon Helton, and Steve Hodges.

Music City Baseball issued a statement to News Channel 5 regarding Timberlake and his involvement.

“We are pleased to welcome Justin Timberlake to our growing leadership team. We will benefit immensely from his incredible talent – his passion and enthusiasm for this effort are contagious and will be beneficial as we expand our visibility across Tennessee and the Southeast. Our foundation is built on the love of baseball, opportunity and inclusion. We appreciate Justin’s partnership and are excited to work with him on this amazing effort.”

Does the Team Have a Name?

If awarded a franchise, the new team will be named the “Nashville Stars” in honor of several Negro Leagues baseball teams that played games in Nashville prior to the integration of Major League Baseball, says the Music City Baseball site. “We want to honor that legacy. The name also recognizes that Nashville is home to numerous stars in music, entertainment and sports.”

Where Would a Stadium Go?

Music City Baseball has studied multiple possible sites in Davidson, Williamson and Rutherford Counties. Presently, they are focused on a tract of land owned by the City of Nashville on the East Bank of the Cumberland River near Nissan Stadium. Per their website, Music City Baseball says it envisions that the baseball stadium, which will serve as a sports and entertainment venue, will be part of a mixed-use family sports and entertainment district.

About Music City Baseball, LLC

Music City Baseball, LLC is an organization of Tennessee business, sports, music, and community leaders that is committed to bringing a Major League Baseball franchise to the City of Nashville. With a focus on securing Major League Baseball approval of an expansion franchise in Nashville, the leadership team is also open to the possibility of relocation and rebranding of an existing franchise. For more information, please visit our website https://www.mlbmusiccity.com/