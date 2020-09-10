Gaylord Opryland announces a new one-of-a-kind marquee Christmas pop-up experience which will debut this November. Called “I Love Christmas Movies,” the new experience presents a multi-sensory exhibition in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products allowing guests to experience beloved holiday movies in a completely new way.

The pop-up experience anchors Gaylord Opryland’s 38th annual A Country Christmas lineup of renowned Christmas programming, promising an enchanting holiday celebration this year beginning November 13, 2020 and running through January 3, 2021.

With the unveiling of the new I Love Christmas Movies immersive pop-up experience, visitors will enjoy enhanced holiday fun and delights as they discover this exclusive activity offered only at Gaylord Hotels resorts for a limited time.

I Love Christmas Movies presents a fully immersive exhibit featuring key moments from some of the most iconic Warner Bros. Pictures Christmas movies including THE POLAR EXPRESS™, A CHRISTMAS STORY™, ELF™, NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION™, and THE YEAR WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS™. As guests young and young at heart navigate the multi-sensory exhibits, they will enjoy over 13 fully immersive scenes complete with replicas of film props, audio clips and more, making participants feel as if they have stepped into part of the actual story. Guests will travel with Buddy the Elf from Santa’s North Pole workshop to New York City; take photos in front of the Griswold’s house adorned with thousands of Christmas lights; and more.

With a full lineup announced soon, visitors can look forward to experiencing family-friendly activities such as ice tubing, scavenger hunts, gingerbread decorating, live performances and much more, all to be enjoyed within acres of airy indoor atriums decorated with millions of twinkling holiday lights, towering Christmas trees and thousands of shimmering ornaments.

As the safety of its guests and STARS (employees) is of paramount importance, Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas event is being developed in accordance with Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social-distancing measures. Programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state, and federal legislation.

Overnight Christmas packages inclusive of entrance into the I Love Christmas Movies immersive pop-up experience are on sale now. Individual tickets and other packages for A Country Christmas events will go on sale on October 1, 2020.

ABOUT GAYLORD OPRYLAND

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, located at 2800 Opryland Drive in Nashville, Tenn., is the flagship property of Gaylord Hotels, part of the Marriott portfolio of brands. The 2,888-room hotel offers “everything in one place”— SoundWaves upscale indoor/outdoor water attraction, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, top-notch entertainment, on-site shopping, an award-winning golf course and more. For more information, visit www.GaylordOpryland.com