Introducing the Epiphone Acoustic Chris Stapleton Frontier



NASHVILLE, TN (March 14, 2023) 2023 marks the 150th anniversary of Epiphone, a leading innovator in instrument design. By leveraging its iconic past and leaning into the future, Epiphone has now set the stage for the next era of sound for present and future generations. Epiphone is proud to announce a partnership with acclaimed musician and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, with the new Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier. A rare Epiphone acoustic guitar, made in the USA and hand-crafted in the storied Gibson Acoustic factory in Bozeman, Montana by Gibson’s expert acoustic luthiers. The Chris Stapleton Frontier from Epiphone is now available worldwide at authorized Epiphone dealers, and on www.epiphone.com.

“Epiphone has done an incredible job of getting every detail as it should be on this instrument, and I can tell you firsthand it’s stage worthy and will get the job done at any venue you want to play in. It’s a work of art that does the work.” –Chris Stapleton

“It’s an honor to have Chris join our family as a signature artist to represent and celebrate the 150th anniversary of Epiphone,” says Beth Heidt, VP of Cultural Influence at Gibson Brands-Global. “He continues to inspire and push boundaries through his incredible artistry.”

This USA-built Epiphone Frontier is the perfect partner for Stapleton’s distinctive and soulful voice. The Chris Stapleton Frontier features a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, figured maple back and sides, and stunning, double-engraved pickguards with the iconic Frontier lariat design and cactus motif. The Epiphone Chris Stapleton Frontier comes with its own Custom Hardshell Case with Pink Interior and an intricate Tooled Exterior, only 300 guitars will be crafted for this special limited-edition run.

Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of America’s most respected and beloved musicians. Most recently, he was named CMA Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time–setting the record for the most wins ever in the category. Stapleton’s most recent album Starting Over, also recently won Best Country Album at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs as well as earning Album of the Year honors at both the 54th Annual CMA Awards and the 56th ACM Awards. The record follows Stapleton’s pair of Platinum-certified releases from 2017, From a Room: Volume 1 and From A Room: Volume 2, as well as his x5 Platinum breakthrough solo debut album, Traveller.