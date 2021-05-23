In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-
1Construction Underway on Murfreesboro Costco

Construction continues on the new Costco in Murfreesboro on Warrior Drive. Read More.

2Immersive Van Gogh Experience Coming to Nashville

Lighthouse Immersive USA is proud to announce the Nashville premiere of their highly sought-after art experience Immersive Van Gogh opening November 4, 2021. Read More.

3Coming to HBO Max in May 2021

New titles for May on HBO Max include Those Who Wish Me Dead, Tenet, Wonder woman 1984, That Damn Michael Che, Legendary, The Crime of the Century, and many more. Read More.

4Suspect Steals Pickup Truck From Murfreesboro Thrift Store

Detectives need help identifying the male who was involved in the theft of a motor vehicle from the Outreach Thrift Store, 1715 S. Rutherford Blvd. on May 16, 2021. Read More.

5Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Updated daily. Read More.

