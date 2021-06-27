In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Andrea Hinds
fourth of july fireworks
Stock Photo

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Suspects Commit Multiple Thefts From Walmart in Smyrna

The pictured subjects are believed to have committed multiple thefts from Walmart in Smyrna over the past 3 weeks. Read More

Rickey Leedarius Flowers

2Murfreesboro Man Arrested in 2020 Homicide Case

Criminal Investigations Division detectives have solved a 2020 homicide with the arrest of a 19-year-old man. Read More

34 Ways to Keep the Pool Clear Without the Pump

Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. Read More

4What’s New to Streaming in June 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

Stock Photo

54th of July Events in Rutherford County

Rutherford County has several 4th of July events for the whole family to celebrate Independence Day. Read More

 

