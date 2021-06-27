In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
The pictured subjects are believed to have committed multiple thefts from Walmart in Smyrna over the past 3 weeks. Read More
Rickey Leedarius Flowers
Criminal Investigations Division detectives have solved a 2020 homicide with the arrest of a 19-year-old man. Read More
Pool maintenance has never been easier with the advancement of built-in technology like pumps and filters. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new releases this June 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
Stock Photo
Rutherford County has several 4th of July events for the whole family to celebrate Independence Day. Read More