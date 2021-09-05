In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.
Robert Fuller, a chef and sommelier from Nashville has turned the old Omni Hut location into a new, already popular fine dining experience in Smyrna. Read More
A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More
Last week, Netflix was at Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More
More than $350,000 in vehicles were stolen or damaged after someone cut the wires to the alarm system and forced their way into Beamon Dodge Dealership stealing five cars from the showroom floor on Friday, Aug. 27. Read More