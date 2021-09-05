In Case Y’all Missed It: 5 Top Stories of the Week

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here are the top 5 stories of the week.

1Fine Dining Restaurant Opens in Former Omni Hut Location

Robert Fuller, a chef and sommelier from Nashville has turned the old Omni Hut location into a new, already popular fine dining experience in Smyrna. Read More

Stock Image

2Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at coronavirus case count in Rutherford County. Read More

3Netflix Comes to Nashville Looking for Reality Stars

Last week, Netflix was at Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read More

4What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Hulu, and HBO Max. Read More

5More than $350K in Vehicles Stolen or Damaged at Murfreesboro Dealership

More than $350,000 in vehicles were stolen or damaged after someone cut the wires to the alarm system and forced their way into Beamon Dodge Dealership stealing five cars from the showroom floor on Friday, Aug. 27. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here