Hurricane Ida will bring heavy rainfall to most of the area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Middle Tennessee for 7pm Monday evening through 1am Wednesday

The following areas are in the Flash Flood Watch: Bedford, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Giles, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall,

Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

NWS Forecast Details

Remnants of Ida will begin to arrive to Middle TN from the southwest Monday evening. Showers and t’storms will become widespread on Tuesday before moving off to the northeast early on Wednesday.

➢ Flash flooding is possible, especially on Tuesday as the heaviest rain moves through.

➢ Widespread 2” to 4” is expected with locally higher amounts upwards of 6” possible.

➢ Storms producing damaging winds & isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out late Monday into early Tuesday.

➢Ida will move out of our area by Wednesday evening, leaving behind drier conditions.

Key Forecast Points for Ida:

Impacts: Showers and t’storms will begin in our southwestern counties on Monday afternoon before spreading northeast overnight into Tuesday and ending Wednesday.

Flash flooding is the biggest concern with this system, as widespread rainfall amounts of 2” to 4” is possible will locally higher amounts.

Cannot rule out severe weather (damaging winds / isolated tornadoes) late Monday into Tuesday, but this is highly dependent on Ida’s eventual path.

Gusty winds upwards of 20 to 30 mph will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Timing:

Late Monday through Wednesday morning. Heaviest rain expected Monday Night through Tuesday