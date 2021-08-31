Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of September 2021. Highlights this month include How to be a Cowboy, Turning Point: 9/11, Jaws 1-4, Nightbooks, and Lucifer: The Final Season.
Coming Soon
- Baki Hanma — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵
- Bangkok Breaking — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇭
- Crime Stories: India Detectives — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Kota Factory: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳
September 1
- A Cinderella Story
- Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
- Barbie Big City Big Dreams
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
- Chappie
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Cold Mountain
- Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
- Dear John
- Do the Right Thing
- Freedom Writers
- Green Lantern
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
- Labyrinth
- Letters to Juliet
- Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
- Mars Attacks!
- Marshall
- Mystery Men
- Once Upon a Time in America
- Open Season 2
- Rhyme & Reason
- School of Rock
- Tears of the Sun
- The Blue Lagoon (1980)
- The Interview
- The Nutty Professor
- The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
- Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
- Final Account
- Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
September 3
- Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺
- Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Worth — NETFLIX FILM
September 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 7
- Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇬🇧
- On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
- Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
- The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
- Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪
- JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪
September 9
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇫🇷
September 10
- Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇩🇪
- Kate — NETFLIX FILM
- Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
- Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇯🇵
- Prey — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Yowamushi Pedal
- Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 13
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 14
- A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 15
- Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
- Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
- Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇩🇪
- Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽 (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
September 16
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Jaws
- Jaws 2
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 17
- Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇴
- Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧
- Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷
- The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
September 19
- Dark Skies
September 20
- Grown Ups
September 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇺
September 22
- Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM 🇧🇷
- Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
- Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 23
- Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
September 24
- Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇿🇦
- The Cape Town-set YA series returns with more twists and turns.
- Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷
- Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
- Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇹
September 28
- Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
September 29
- The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇰
- Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
- Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
- Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
September 30
- Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇹🇷
- Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹
- The Phantom
Avail. Late September
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
