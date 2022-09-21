Wednesday, September 21, 2022
How to Watch Nashville SC’s Walker Zimmerman Play for the United States National Team

Austin Timberlake
By Austin Timberlake
The United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) plays two friendly matches in September and Nashville SC’s own, Walker Zimmerman, has made the roster.

On Friday, September 23 at 7:26 PM the USMNT will face Japan in Germany at Düsseldorf Arena. This game will be shown on ESPN 2, ESPN+, UniMás, and TUDN.

On Tuesday, September 27 at 1 PM they will play against Saudi Arabia at Estadio Nueva Condomina in Spain. You can watch this game on FS1, UniMás, and TUDN.

Both of these teams the USMNT are facing off against will participate in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This will be a useful gauge of the competition they will be seeing in November.

