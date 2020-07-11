There were 4,191 home closings reported for the month of June, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This figure is up 0.5 percent from the 4,172 closings reported for the same period last year.

“For the first time in three months, the market shows strong signs of stabilizing,” said Kristy Hairston, Greater Nashville Realtors president. “A 0.5 percent increase from last year is exciting and shows us that our buyer’s housing demand is strong. While it’s apparent the uncertainty of the last few months affected the market during the second quarter, we see that trend changing.”

Data for the second quarter of 2020 showed 10,345 closings, down 12 percent from the 11,823 closings during the second quarter of 2019.

A comparison of sales by category for June is:

June 2019 vs 2020 2019 2020 Closings 4,172 4,191 Residential 3,529 3,478 Condominiums 451 479 Multi-Family 24 25 Farms/Lands/Lots 168 209

2020 midyear report:

YTD 2019 YTD 2020 Closings 19,870 19,121 Residential 16,522 16,021 Condominiums 2,250 2,060 Multi-family 148 115 Farms/Lands/Lots 950 925

There were 4,648 sales pending at the end of June, compared to 3,645 pending sales at this time last year. The average number of days on the market for a single-family home was 32 days. “The number of pending sales is unprecedented, and with over 4,600 pending sales, we could see the market hold strong in July. The rising median home sales price, continues to indicate a shortage of housing inventory in some areas,” added Hairston.

The median price for a residential single-family home was $331,448 and for a condominium it was $243,990. This compares with last year’s median residential and condominium prices of $319,990 and $231,689 respectively.

Inventory at the end of June was 9,682 down from 11,610 in June 2019.

The current inventory of properties by category, compared to last year, is:

2019 2020 Inventory 11,610 9,682 Residential 8,274 6,825 Condominium 985 1,001 Multi-family 69 49 Farms/Lands/Lots 2,282 1,807

For more information about market data, visit greaternashvillerealtors.org.

About Us: Greater Nashville REALTORS® is one of Middle Tennessee’s largest professional trade associations and serves as the primary voice for Nashville-area property owners. REALTOR® is a registered trademark that may be used only by real estate professionals who are members of the National Association of REALTORS® and subscribe to its strict code of ethics.

The data collected for this release represents nine Middle Tennessee counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.