HD Supply Announces La Vergne Facility Closure, 108 Jobs Affected

HD Supply has notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development of plans to permanently close its facility at 50 Teledyne Place in La Vergne. The closure is scheduled to take effect on January 9, 2026, affecting 108 employees.

The company filed an official Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) on October 27. State officials said employees at the facility are not represented by a collective bargaining agreement and do not have bumping rights.

The Northern Middle Workforce Development Board’s rapid response team, operated by Workforce Essentials, has been notified and will coordinate services to assist affected employees. The board will oversee follow-up and support efforts to connect displaced workers with new employment opportunities.

Questions about the WARN notice can be directed to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development’s Dislocated Worker Unit at 615-253-6355.

MORE NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email