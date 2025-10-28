Car Crashes Into Murfreesboro Home

This morning, Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a house on River Rock Boulevard.

One patient was transported by Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS) to a local hospital. The crash caused moderate damage to both the vehicle and the residence.

MFRD’s Collapse Rescue Technicians constructed and installed a structural shore to secure and stabilize the damaged portion of the home.

Units responding to the scene included Engine 9, Rescue 1, Collapse Rescue, Safety 1, and Battalion Chief 2.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

