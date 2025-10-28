OBITUARY: Paul Wilson Brown

Paul Wilson Brown, age 88, passed away Sunday, October 26, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Eunice Brown; wife, B. Carol Brown; daughter, Julie Duncan; and granddaughter, Caylin Duncan.

He is survived by his children, Paul Brown, Jr. and his wife Melissa, Lisa Brown Bullock and her husband Tom, and Robin Boone; special companion, Ora Turner; grandchildren, Kaela, Nick, Isabelle, Victoria, Charlie, Reid, Reece, Rachel, Shannon, Chrissy, David, Trevor, Heather, and Cameron; twenty great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; sisters, Willa Goddard and Esther Wagnild; and many other family and close friends.

Paul was a generous man with a kind heart and gentle soul, always willing to help where he could. A man of God and strong faith, he lead his life with faith, grace, and dignity, instilling those traits to his children, grandchildren, and all those around him. When he was able, you could find him on the golf course perfecting his swing. In his latter years, his golf passion was watching endless hours of golf tournaments on the television. A big fan of sports, college and professional football was his favorite and he was the Cleveland Browns biggest fan. Paul also enjoyed movies and television shows, often sharing each and every movie ending before the movie had even started.

Paul served his country proudly and was enlisted in the United States Army. After his service, Paul’s adventurous spirit took him on many travel excursions, all over the United States and parts of the world. His passion for adventure and knowledge landed him in Arizona where he obtained his bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona. Paul lived a wonderful life full of joy, passion, and meaning. We have been blessed to have him for the time we did.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, October 31, 2025 from 3:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.