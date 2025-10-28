10/28/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Rutherford County, Cool at 59.5°F

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~1.22 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to anticipated heavy precipitation, estimated at approximately 1.22 inches within the next 24 hours. As of 2:55 PM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are light at 3.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this moment.

Today, temperatures peaked at 60.4°F and dropped to a low of 54.5°F. Winds reached up to 9.4 mph. While precipitation chances remained low at 12%, minimal rainfall totaling 0.01 inches was observed, mainly as light drizzle.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with low temperatures holding steady at 54.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 12%, which should be monitored closely in light of the severe weather alert.

Residents are advised to stay informed on the latest weather updates and prepare for significant rainfall which could impact travel and outdoor activities.

Today’s Details

High
60°F
Low
55°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
90%
UV Index
1 (Low)
Precip
12% chance · 0.01 in
Now
60°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
5:54pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 60°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 53°F 50°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 51°F 45°F Drizzle: dense
Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky
Saturday 62°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 55°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Monday 64°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

