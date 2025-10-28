10/28/25: Severe Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Expected in Rutherford County, Cool at 59.5°F

Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County Heavy precipitation (~1.22 in in 24h)

A Severe Weather Alert is currently in effect for Rutherford County due to anticipated heavy precipitation, estimated at approximately 1.22 inches within the next 24 hours. As of 2:55 PM, local conditions are overcast with a temperature of 59.5°F. Winds are light at 3.6 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded at this moment.

Today, temperatures peaked at 60.4°F and dropped to a low of 54.5°F. Winds reached up to 9.4 mph. While precipitation chances remained low at 12%, minimal rainfall totaling 0.01 inches was observed, mainly as light drizzle.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be overcast with low temperatures holding steady at 54.5°F. Wind speeds are expected to remain up to 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will persist at 12%, which should be monitored closely in light of the severe weather alert.

Residents are advised to stay informed on the latest weather updates and prepare for significant rainfall which could impact travel and outdoor activities.

Today’s Details High 60°F Low 55°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 90% UV Index 1 (Low) Precip 12% chance · 0.01 in Now 60°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 5:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 60°F 55°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 53°F 50°F Rain: heavy Thursday 51°F 45°F Drizzle: dense Friday 61°F 39°F Clear sky Saturday 62°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 55°F 48°F Drizzle: light Monday 64°F 52°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email