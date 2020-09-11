The Smyrna Bulldogs traveled to inter-county adversary Riverdale tonight for a week 4 matchup on the gridiron. Riverdale is riding a two game win streak coming into this matchup after defeating both Franklin and Cookeville.

The Bulldogs enter play 1-1 after defeating Centennial two weeks ago.

The Warriors would score first in the first quarter to make it 7-0. Early in the second quarter the Bulldogs would respond with a touchdown of their own to tie it up 7-7. Riverdale would add a late first half touchdown to go up 14-7 at half.

In the third quarter, the Warriors would come out and add a touchdown to their lead making it 21-7. Smyrna would make things interesting as they scored a touchdown making it 21-13.

Riverdale would respond with a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to make it 28-13.

Both teams would trade touchdowns but ultimately the final push by Smyrna was just not enough.

Riverdale continues to ride their win streak as they make it 3 straight now and move to 3-0 on the year. Smyrna will look to regroup as they fall to 1-2.

