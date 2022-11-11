Gov. Bill Lee, First Lady Maria Lee to Open Tennessee Residence for Christmas Tours

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas Tours beginning on December 2.

The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year, “The Gift of

Giving,” will portray the various ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to

others throughout the holiday season with a focus on the ultimate gift that is received,

the birth of Christ.

“We are excited to highlight the ways that we can all serve our neighbors throughout the

Christmas season as we are reminded that giving of ourselves and our resources not

only benefits others but blesses us as well,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Bill and I are

honored to welcome our fellow Tennesseans to the Residence as we reflect on life’s

most meaningful gifts and celebrate the hope we have in Christ, who is the greatest gift

of all.”

In partnership with the First Lady’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, the Lees are continuing

their holiday tradition of inviting Tennesseans to join them in giving back by bringing

items to donate to nonprofits from across the state including Birth Choice, Mid-South

Food Bank, My Friend’s House, Mission of Hope and Boys & Girls Clubs of

Chattanooga.

Christmas tours will be available Friday, Dec. 2 – Sunday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 8

– Sunday, Dec. 11. All tours are self-guided, free to the public and require a reservation.

To find additional information on tours, registration and suggested donation items, click

here.