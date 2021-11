Goodwill will host a Job Fair for two employers, which are seeking to fill more than 125 positions, from 10 a.m.-noon on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Goodwill Career Solutions Center at 2955 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro.

Job-seekers are encouraged to pre-register for the event by visiting https://bit.ly/3dcFzLk or calling (615) 346-1818.