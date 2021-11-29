Sunday, November, 28

Final Score:

Patriots (8-4): 36

Titans (8-4): 13

Tennessee did not hold a lead for the entirety of this game.

Turnovers really killed their chances of gaining momentum. They lost 3 fumbles and Ryan Tannehill threw an interception. On top of that, Randy Bullock missed an extra point and a 44-yard field goal.

Although the Titans have lost 2 in a row they are still in front of the Colts in the AFC South. As of now they also are candidates for a first round playoff bye.

A bright spot for this game is the fact that Tennessee had two 100 yard rushers. Dontrell Hilliard ran for 131 yards and a touchdown. D’Onta Foreman carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine caught the only other touchdown scored. He continues to step up and carry the load that Julio Jones and AJ Brown left behind.

New England’s rookie quarterback Mac Jones is starting to find his groove leading the Patriots to the longest active winning streak in the NFL at 6 games. He accounted for 310 yards and posted a 71% completion rating. Kendrick Bourne caught his 2 touchdown passes.

The Titans are hobbling into a much-needed bye week. They hope to use this time to recover some of their injured players. The next game they will be competing in is against the Jaguars at home on December 12th.