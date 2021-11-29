Murfreesboro’s CityTV was again recognized nationally for quality government television programming from the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA). Murfreesboro’s government-oriented television station received five national awards during the 36th annual Government Programming Awards presented by NATOA (https://www.natoa.org/).

“The CityTV team is annually recognized for excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming and this year is no exception for the communication professionals who work for the City of Murfreesboro,” said Communications Director Alan Bozeman. “This year’s awards recognize CityTV nationally for community event and community meeting production, children/young adult and animal services shows, and use of social media.”

Awards of Excellence : Category 2: Edited Community Event Coverage: “Celebrate Christmas Virtual Tree Lighting Special”—City of Murfreesboro, TN Michael Nevills https://youtu.be/QYCUJ5h8HpA

Awards of Honor: Category 1: Public/Community Meetings: “City Council”—City of Murfreesboro,TN https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGzpDkb9oz4 Entire Staff Category 8: Children/Young Adults: “Take 20”—City of Murfreesboro,TN https://youtu.be/NFSqlPfq7oM John Padgett, Lisa Trail Category 18: Animal Services: “Backyard Safari”—City of Murfreesboro, TN https://youtu.be/LnFHsZHMh1I John Padgett Category 45: Use of Social Media: “Social Media”—City of Murfreesboro, TN



www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro; www.facebook.com/cityofmurfreesborotn; www.twitter.com/cityofmborotn; www.murfreesborotn.gov Entire Staff

NATOA received hundreds of entries submitted by local governments across the country. The awards program honors excellence in broadcast, cable, multimedia and electronic programming produced by local government agencies. A national trade association based in Alexandria, Virginia, NATOA represents local government jurisdictions and consortiums, including elected and appointed officials and staff, who oversee communications and cable television franchising.

CityTV can be viewed on Comcast cable channel 3 and 1094, AT&T’s U-Verse channel 99, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, YouTube, www.youtube.com/cityofmurfreesboro, and www.murfreesborotn.gov/citytv.

For a full list of 2021 NATOA Government Programming Awards, visit https://www.natoa.org/government-programming

For City News online, visit www.Murfreesborotn.gov.