Goodwill Information Technology Support Classes Begin in March

Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee plans several gatherings to discuss details of its Google IT Support Certificate Training Program with residents interested in launching careers in information technology.

Informational meetings are planned from 9-11 a.m. on: Monday, Feb. 17 at 937 Herman St. in Nashville; Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 2001 Needmore Road in Clarksville; and Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 2955 S. Church St. in Murfreesboro.

Goodwill’s next class begins the first week of March. Full scholarships, funded by Google.org, are available. The program is designed to take beginners to job readiness in 18 weeks.

“IT support roles are in high demand and are expected to grow by 10 percent in the United States by 2026 — faster than the average for all other occupations,” said Becky Currier, Goodwill’s manager of training and certification programs. “The Google IT Support Certificate Training Program gives participants the hands-on experience and knowledge employers are seeking, and a scholarship through Goodwill means they have the opportunity to change their lives for the better at no cost.”

Topics covered in the course include computer networking, system administration, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and more. Much of the coursework is performed through Coursera, a leading online education provider, with short, engaging videos interspersed with active labs that simulate on-the-job troubleshooting.

However, participants also meet once per week for instructor-guided training and support.

Goodwill offers job placement assistance for students upon completion of the program, and graduates will have the opportunity to share their resumes with top companies seeking entry-level IT support.

Space in the program is limited, and registration is under way. Applications can be requested by emailing training@givegw.org or calling 1(800) 545-9231.

