Gaylord Opryland to Host Hiring Event for Full and Part Time Positions

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting an in-person block party hiring event on Tuesday, February 28 from 9 am until noon on site at 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville to fill a variety of full-and part-time food & beverage positions to support the resort’s dining outlets and upscale water attraction, SoundWaves. Positions include hosts, food runners, cooks, servers, baristas, and stewards.

During the event, attendees will be able to enjoy a free coffee bar and brunch bites. Qualified candidates can expect interviews and job offers to be made on the spot. Job perks include competitive pay, medical and retirement benefit options, a free meal during each shift, free on-site parking, worldwide travel and entertainment discounts and more.

The block party hiring event will be conducted on Tuesday, February 28th from 9am – 12pm CST at The District, located inside of the resort. Signs will be displayed on campus leading candidates to complimentary valet parking.

For more information on available positions and benefits, or to apply online in advance of the event to expedite screening, visit the resort’s hiring website at www.GaylordOprylandHiring.com.