Gateway Island to Unveil New Art Installation

MURFREESBORO, TN – Gateway Island is set to unveil its latest art installation, a set of beautiful mosaic benches created by Sherri Warner Hunter, author and mixed-media sculptor. The dedication of the benches will take place on May 9 at 1 p.m. at Gateway Island Trail, and the event promises to be a celebration of community, creativity, and the power of art. The public is invited.

The mosaics were made possible thanks to a generous grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Hunter, an artist with over a decade of experience working with concrete, was inspired by the powerful poem The Hope Effect, written by 2021 City laureates Cameron Mitchell and Amie Whittemore to create the designs for the benches. They capture the spirit of hope, community and creativity featuring intricate mosaic patterns that are both beautiful and meaningful.

The benches were donated by Concrete Industry Management Department at Middle Tennessee State University under the direction of Jon Huddleston.

“This donation is a testament to the strong partnerships between the university and the local community and highlights the importance of supporting art and creativity in public spaces,” said Rachel Singer, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Assistant Director. “The mosaic tiles represent both the diversity and the common connections of our growing community.”

Gateway Island parking is located at 1875 West College Street. For more information about the art installation dedication, contact Susan Hicks at shicks@murfreesborotn.gov.

About the Artist

Sherri Warner Hunter is an author and mixed-media sculptor who has been working with concrete for over a decade. Since 1994, she has concentrated on creating large-scale public sculptures, and her work can be viewed at the Nashville International Airport, the children’s courtyard of the Memphis/ Shelby County Public Library, and the TigerTown shopping complex in Opelika, Alabama. Sherri Warner Hunter is based in Bell Buckle, Tennessee. She earned an MA from Claremont Graduate University, California, and BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute, Missouri, with an emphasis in sculpture and drawing. Hunter has authored two books on concrete and teaches workshops throughout the states and internationally. Her large-scale public artworks are installed throughout the country. Hunter’s installation at the Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford was selected as one of CODA awards Top 100 in 2019.