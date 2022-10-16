Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.

If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, the list of artisans who will be at PumpkinFest has been released. From artwork to items for your furry family members, and more. Take a look at the list below.