Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.
On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.
If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, the list of artisans who will be at PumpkinFest has been released. From artwork to items for your furry family members, and more. Take a look at the list below.
- Alyssa Kate Designs
- ArtByWilly
- Bobby Lowe llc
- Bronze Beasties
- Daisy Sue Design
- Darling Derrick
- DyeWorks11
- Fabled Raven
- Friends Life Community
- Gallery Leigh Ann
- Holston Mountain Hat Project
- Hug A Farmer
- InsideOutLLC
- Jacob Olds Art
- Kiki Boho
- Maddie and Kenz
- Maile Lani
- Manager
- Mptcreatvity
- P.E.T. Slimes
- Pardus LLC
- Pieces Past
- Rebecca Noel Designs
- Rew Elliott Jewelry
- Rustic Nester
- Sean Shrum studio
- Secret Wild, LLC
- She Crafts Joy
- Southern At Heart
- Team Whitt Designs
- The Candle Bug
- Trendy Bubs
- Winton Design Company
- Novel
- THE FLEUR SAUVAGE
- Lazarus Artisan Goods
- Clayton & Crume
- Narrow Gate
- Mill Creek leather
- Gypsyrose
- Greg’s Antiques & Garden Iron
- Engine-New-Ity
- Kuniko Creates
- Freelance Illustration
- Studio 202
- Olivia Fields Fine Art
- Whiskey Roots
- Hey J Design Printing & Design
- WW Farms, lavender fields
- The Pearled Rose
- ImPeckable Birdhouse
- Southern Ghost Stories
- FEED THE FLOCK
- Designs by Mia Lauren
- Karah DeAnn Designs
- Classy and Kinda Sassy
- STEVEN ADAMSON
- The Little Nest
- Midnight Cowgirl
- Simply Amazing Apples
- Ouchonder Chili Co.
- Elle & Jo Tea Co
- Grown Wild
- Papa C Pies
- Bake to Belong
- Harmacy Hot Sauce Co.
- Granola’d
- Boss Lady Threads
- The Pandemic Pup
- King Lou Pets
- Pet Musings
- Joe Ladendorf Photography
- Michael Kaal Photography
- Image Dezine
- LavendergirlTN
- Cosgrove and Lewis Handmade Luxury Soaps
- Divine Purity Aurapothecary, LLC
- 1220 Bloom Street
- The Rug Lady
- The Oak Shed
- Jim Ballard
- Southern Addiction Decor and Furniture
- Hollow Springs Bowl Works
- Southern Edge Wood Design
- Mountain Ash Home
- Built on the Rock Driftwood Decor
- Somack Creations