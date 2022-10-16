Sunday, October 16, 2022
EventsLocal Living

Full List of Artisans to be at Downtown Franklin’s PumpkinFest 2022

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin – PumpkinFest.

On Saturday, October 29th, the festival will take place from 10 am – 6 pm; one of the most significant fall events in Franklin, which attracted 65,000 attendees to the free event.

If you are looking to buy a gift or support a local artisan, the list of artisans who will be at PumpkinFest has been released. From artwork to items for your furry family members, and more. Take a look at the list below.

  • Alyssa Kate Designs
  • ArtByWilly
  • Bobby Lowe llc
  • Bronze Beasties
  • Daisy Sue Design
  • Darling Derrick
  • DyeWorks11
  • Fabled Raven
  • Friends Life Community
  • Gallery Leigh Ann
  • Holston Mountain Hat Project
  • Hug A Farmer
  • InsideOutLLC
  • Jacob Olds Art
  • Kiki Boho
  • Maddie and Kenz
  • Maile Lani
  • Manager
  • Mptcreatvity
  • P.E.T. Slimes
  • Pardus LLC
  • Pieces  Past
  • Rebecca Noel Designs
  • Rew Elliott Jewelry
  • Rustic Nester
  • Sean Shrum studio
  • Secret Wild, LLC
  • She Crafts Joy
  • Southern At Heart
  • Team Whitt Designs
  • The Candle Bug
  • Trendy Bubs
  • Winton Design Company
  • Novel
  • THE FLEUR SAUVAGE
  • Lazarus Artisan Goods
  • Clayton & Crume
  • Narrow Gate
  • Mill Creek leather
  • Gypsyrose
  • Greg’s Antiques & Garden Iron
  • Engine-New-Ity
  • Kuniko Creates
  • Freelance Illustration
  • Studio 202
  • Olivia Fields Fine Art
  • Whiskey Roots
  • Hey J Design Printing & Design
  • WW Farms, lavender fields
  • The Pearled Rose
  • ImPeckable Birdhouse
  • Southern Ghost Stories
  • FEED THE FLOCK
  • Designs by Mia Lauren
  • Karah DeAnn Designs
  • Classy and Kinda Sassy
  • STEVEN ADAMSON
  • The Little Nest
  • Midnight Cowgirl
  • Simply Amazing Apples
  • Ouchonder Chili Co.
  • Elle & Jo Tea Co
  • Grown Wild
  • Papa C Pies
  • Bake to Belong
  • Harmacy Hot Sauce Co.
  • Granola’d
  • Boss Lady Threads
  • The Pandemic Pup
  • King Lou Pets
  • Pet Musings
  • Joe Ladendorf Photography
  • Michael Kaal Photography
  • Image Dezine
  • LavendergirlTN
  • Cosgrove and Lewis Handmade Luxury Soaps
  • Divine Purity Aurapothecary, LLC
  • 1220 Bloom Street
  • The Rug Lady
  • The Oak Shed
  • Jim Ballard
  • Southern Addiction Decor and Furniture
  • Hollow Springs Bowl Works
  • Southern Edge Wood Design
  • Mountain Ash Home
  • Built on the Rock Driftwood Decor
  • Somack Creations

