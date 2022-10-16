WEATHER UPDATE 10-16,2022 Rains, Winds, Colder Temps Move in

Much-needed rains and a few rumbles of thunder will move in today and will be accompanied by a major temperature drop and gusty winds.

We will see widespread frost, freezing temps, gusty winds and probably a couple of days of red flag warnings this week.

For your close to home forecast and LIVE radar find your county here

As for today

Sunday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.