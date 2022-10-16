Sunday, October 16, 2022
WEATHER UPDATE 10-16,2022 Rains, Winds, Colder Temps Move in

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
weather

Much-needed rains and a few rumbles of thunder will move in today and will be accompanied by a major temperature drop and gusty winds.

We will see widespread frost, freezing temps, gusty winds and probably a couple of days of red flag warnings this week.

For your close to home forecast and LIVE radar find your county here

As for today

Sunday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 47. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
Cark Shelton lived in Franklin, Tn for over 20 years and has been with the company since its first year. Clark’s background in sales, web development and writing gives him the ability to wear many hats. Clark currently splits his time between Franklin and Cancun, Mexico.
