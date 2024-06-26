Friends of Smyrna Library Now Accepting Local Author Fair Applications

Friends of Smyrna Library (FOSL) is now accepting applications for their third annual Friends of Smyrna Library Local Author Fair on Saturday, October 26, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Smyrna Public Library. The fair will showcase local authors who reside in Rutherford County. This event is free for participating authors and attendees.

Authors who would like to participate in the 2024 fair must submit an application which may be requested by emailing [email protected] or messaging FOSL at https://www.facebook.com/friendsofsmyrnalibrarytn

All applications must be submitted by August 31, 2024. Space is limited. Authors who participated in the 2023 FOSL Local Author Fair are not eligible to participate this year.

