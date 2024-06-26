Free Medical, Dental, and Vision Care Available at Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Mission at Home Event

Ascension Saint Thomas is excited to announce the highly anticipated return of its Medical Mission at Home event. Residents of Davidson and surrounding counties are invited to the Nashville Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 29, to receive select free medical, dental, behavioral health, and vision care services from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Select prescriptions will be provided at no cost.

No insurance or payment is required and language interpreters will be available. Participants can check-in beforehand by going to Medical Mission at Home | Ascension.

The Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Mission at Home is a partnership with various community organizations to provide free screenings and care for the uninsured and underinsured. Medical Mission at Home events have served more than 25,000 Tennesseans since 2008.

Services Offered:

Medical Care: General health assessments and consultations to address your primary care needs.

Dental Care: Examinations, cleanings, and urgent dental care services.

Vision Services: Eye exams and basic vision testing.

Behavioral Health Consultations: Access to mental health professionals.

Prescriptions at No Cost: Receive necessary medications prescribed during your visit.

Additional Services: Including hearing screenings, foot washing, and spiritual care.

Event volunteers include physicians, nurses, pharmacists, chaplains and other members of the Ascension Saint Thomas community.

Participating organizations include: Catholic Charities of TN, Conexión, Hispanic Family Foundation, Hope Smiles, Kroger, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, Metro Nashville Public Health Department, Metropolitan Social Services, New Beginnings, One Generation, Premier Radiology, Results Physiotherapy, Room in the Inn, Siloam, Tennessee Family and Children’s Services, Tennessee Health Care Campaign, and Tennessee Justice Center.

