Two Murfreesboro Parks & Rec Employees Honored for Post-Flood Cleanup

Murfreesboro Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett recognized Parks & Recreation Department employees Tyrell Spivey and Matthew Miles as STARS during the June 20, 2024, City Council meeting. Spivey and Miles led a team of co-workers to cleanup and reopen the Greenway following a flooding event.

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Spivey first began working for the City Parks & Recreation Department as a part-time Groundskeeper between 2014-2016 then hired full-time in February 2017. In February 2020, Spivey was promoted to Lead Landscaper/Groundskeeper. The City Parks Department hired Miles as a part-time Groundskeeper for ballfields in March 2020. The City hired Miles as a full-time Groundskeeper for the Greenway in July 2023.

Here is the STARS nomination provided to the Human Resources Department from a City employee:

“The two nominated, took charge and lead a team to have the Greenway Trail cleaned and quickly reopened after major flooding and flood damage took place. This included coming in to work on a Saturday when not scheduled, delegating work, and leading by example.”

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS nominations are reviewed each month by a STARS committee consisting of City employees who then vote for the nominees.

Congratulations to Matthew Miles and Tyrell Spivey for being named STARS!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email