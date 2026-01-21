Wednesday, January 21, 2026
False Threat to Riverdale High School Traced Outside U.S.

False Threat to Riverdale High School Traced Outside U.S.

Investigators determined a false call threatening Riverdale High School Wednesday stemmed from outside of the United States, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s supervisor said.

An investigation showed a similar call was made to another Middle Tennessee school Tuesday, said Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Capt. Barry Hendrixson.

SROs were already at the school at 8:21 a.m. when sheriff’s dispatchers received the threat call.

Rutherford County Schools reported Riverdale’s administration locked down the school. Normal operations resumed after learning about the false threat.

Four SRO supervisors, patrol deputies, Murfreesboro Police, Homeland Security officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the school and launched the investigation.

“The response was immediate,” Hendrixson said. “There was good cooperation with all the agencies involved.”

