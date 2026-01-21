Ascend Donates $55K, Over 13K Food Items to Second Harvest Food Bank

Ascend Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union in Middle Tennessee, announced today it has donated $55,000 and over 13,000 food items to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee to help ensure individuals and families had access to nutritious food this holiday season.

Ascend’s support includes a $30,000 donation to fund 15 Mobile Markets serving communities facing food insecurity, and an additional $25,000 contributed toward Second Harvest’s annual holiday campaign.

Second Harvest’s Mobile Markets are designed to go directly into communities most impacted by food insecurity and eliminate transportation barriers. The one-day food distributions provide alternative locations to the organization’s regular brick-and-mortar food bank centers by bringing quality food items directly to the communities that need it most. The Mobile Markets helped Second Harvest efficiently distribute over 3.9 million meals to neighbors in need across Middle Tennessee, a part of the 42.3 million total meals distributed in 2025. The 15 Mobile Markets sponsored by Ascend provided meals and financial literacy resource materials to neighbors across Coffee, Davidson, Franklin, Marshall, Wilson, Rutherford, Warren, Dickson, and Bedford Counties.

In addition to the $55,000 donation, Ascend also encouraged employees to donate non-perishable food items to Second Harvest throughout the month of November. In this time, Ascend employees donated 9,038 items which was amplified by Ascend President & CEO Matt Jernigan’s pledge to donate one item for every two contributed by employees. In total, Ascend donated 13,557 food items to support Second Harvest’s annual holiday campaign.

“Ascend is a proud, long-standing partner of Second Harvest Food Bank and their fight against hunger,” said Ascend President and CEO Matt Jernigan. “Our annual food drive aims to ease the burden many families face today and serves as a reminder of the role we play in strengthening the communities where we live and work.”

Ascend, its employees, and its members have proudly participated in food drives and raising money for Second Harvest for over a decade. Since 2022, Ascend has donated more than $200,000 and over 37,000 food items.

“This holiday season, Second Harvest faced one of our largest challenges yet, as more families found themselves in need of food assistance,” said Second Harvest President and CEO Nancy Keil. “Ascend’s continued support, especially in times like these, is vital for our neighbors facing food insecurity. Their generous contribution will help us provide nourishing meals to thousands of people when it matters most.”

