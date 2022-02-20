Tennesseans understand that in early Spring the rains will bring. And this year, as March approaches, there are worries of flooding as 2 systems move through beginning Monday Evening through Friday Morning. There is a chance of strong storms on Tuesday we will also be monitoring.

Already saturated soils from recent storms and full rivers and creeks from runoffs are sure to cause, at the very least, flooding in areas prone to it. Here is the current outlook from The National Weather Service in Nashville. And remember to stay weather aware by bookmarking the weather page for your area with Live weather radar and updates. Find your Local Weather Page here

Hydrologic Outlook

Hydrologic Outlook TNC003-015-021-027-031-035-037-041-043-049-055-061-081-083-085-087- 099-101-111-117-119-125-133-135-137-141-147-149-159-161-165-169-175- 177-181-185-187-189-211200-

Hydrologic Outlook

National Weather Service Nashville TN

516 AM CST Sun Feb 20 2022

…Flooding Possible Washingtons Birthday through Friday…

Moderate to heavy rainfall will impact Middle Tennessee Washingtons

Birthday through Friday afternoon as two distinct weather systems

move across mid state region. As of this time, total rainfall

amounts will range from around 3 inches southwest to approaching

6 inches northwest through Friday afternoon. Currently corridor

of heaviest rainfall amounts look to be across northern portions

of mid state region as Tuesday progresses. There may be a brief lull

in rainfall on Wednesday. However, another round of heavy rainfall

is expected to arrive Wednesday Night and last through at least

Thursday night, with heaviest rainfall amounts expected Thursday

night.

Soil moisture continues to remain relative high especially across

northern portions of mid state region. Due to this rainfall

potentially causing additional rises on rivers, several rivers

across area could reach action if not flood stage as week

progresses. Flash flooding could also be possible across mid state

region.

While the exact location of higher rainfall amounts not yet totally

certain, it is imperative that if you have interest near areas that

are known to flood, that you pay close attention to rainfall

forecasts over the upcoming week. Updated information concerning

this rainfall event will be provided during morning hours on

Washingtons Birthday.