Exchange Club Names Jacob Bien ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Firefighter Jacob Bien has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County.

Exchange Club Treasurer Melissa Wright presented Bien with the award at an award luncheon at Through the Grapevine on Broadmor St. Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Fire Chief Mark McCluskey, Assistant Chief of Training Nicole Miller, Station 4 Captain Doug Inglish, Engineer Nathan Jones, Firefighter Nicholas Lanzafame, and Bien’s wife, Jessica, were in attendance as he received the award.

Bien was nominated for the award because of his work to improve health and wellness within MFRD. He recently obtained his Peer Fitness Trainer certification through the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF). Since attending the IAFF course, he has created a 10-week physical fitness program for new recruits in the Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy. This program is geared toward improving physical fitness and combat readiness for firefighters.

“MFRD has seen a marked improvement in the reduction of workplace injuries and workman comp claims, compared to previous academies, thanks to Bien’s fitness program,” McCluskey said.

The Tennessee Fire and Codes Academy is considering adopting FF Bien’s program due to its success within our department.

Bien has also created a workout program that prepares MFRD personnel to be ready to attend our Smoke Diver course, which is a very physically demanding course that prepares firefighters to self-rescue in high-risk environments.

Bien began his career with MFRD in Jan. 2021 and is currently assigned to Station 4 as a firefighter.