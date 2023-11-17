Embrace the Holiday Spirit: Tennessee Residence Opens Doors for Christmas Tours Soon

Governor Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee are inviting Tennesseans to celebrate the Christmas season at the Tennessee Residence with the 2023 Christmas tours.

Beginning on Friday, Dec. 1, Tennessee’s historic home will be decorated for Christmas in this year’s theme, “Heaven and Nature Sing.” The decorations will portray the larger-than-life magic experienced in the delight and merriment of the holiday season, the beauty of Tennessee’s natural landscapes, and the joy of the coming of Christ and the salvation of the world.

“The Lord has continually poured out His favor upon our state, and the heart of Tennessee’s treasure lies in the creation He has gifted us with,” said First Lady Maria Lee. “Each year, Bill and I look forward to sharing in the joys of the holiday season with our fellow Tennesseans, and we invite them to join us in reflecting on the blessings of life and celebrating the beauty that surrounds us daily.”

In partnership with the First Lady’s Tennessee Serves initiative, the Governor and First Lady are continuing their Christmas tradition of encouraging guests to participate in giving back during the holiday season by bringing requested items to support the work of five select nonprofits from across the state. This year’s nonprofits include Birthright of Memphis, Creative Aging Memphis, Dismas House, Jonathan’s Path and Sevier County Food Ministries.

Christmas tours will be available Friday, Dec. 1 – Sunday, Dec. 3 and Thursday, Dec. 7 – Sunday, Dec. 10. All tours are self-guided, free to the public and require a reservation.

To schedule a tour or for additional information and requested donations, visit the Tennessee Residence website.