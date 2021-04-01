Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected]

1New Vision Baptist

Battlefield Campus
1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro

Thursday, April 1: 6:15pm
Saturday, April 3: 4:30pm & 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am (outdoor service in parking lot), 8:20am, 9:40am & 11am

Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro

Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 10:30am

Online Services:
Thursday, April 1: 6:15pm
Saturday, April 3: 4:30pm & 6pm
Easter Sunday: 6am, 8:20am, 9:40am, 11am & 6pm

Watch Online Here

2World Outreach

1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro

Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:30am

Outside and Inside seating available

3Northside Baptist

655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro

Easter Sunday, April 4: 10am (outdoor under a tent)

Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro

Thursday, April 1: 6pm
Register Here

Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:15am & 10:30am

Watch Online Here

4Advent Lutheran Church

1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro

Thursday, April 1: Virtual Service at 12pm
Good Friday, April 2: Virtual Service at 12pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:45am Outdoors

Watch Online Here

5Lifepoint

Smyrna Campus
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna

Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 10:45am

Stewarts Creek Campus
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna

Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am

Riverdale Campus
307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro

Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am

Watch Online Here

6Abiding Faith Lutheran

10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna

Thursday, April 2: 7pm
Good Friday, April 3: 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10:30am

Watch Online Here

7First United Methodist

248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne

Easter Sunday, April 4: 10:30am

