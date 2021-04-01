Here is a list of some Easter services and other Holy Week services at churches around Rutherford County to help you plan your holiday. If you’d like your service time listed, e-mail us at [email protected]
Battlefield Campus
1750 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro
Thursday, April 1: 6:15pm
Saturday, April 3: 4:30pm & 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 7am (outdoor service in parking lot), 8:20am, 9:40am & 11am
Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School
5555 Manchester Pike, Murfreesboro
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 10:30am
Online Services:
Thursday, April 1: 6:15pm
Saturday, April 3: 4:30pm & 6pm
Easter Sunday: 6am, 8:20am, 9:40am, 11am & 6pm
1921 New Salem Road, Murfreesboro
Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:30am
Outside and Inside seating available
655 W Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10am (outdoor under a tent)
Crossway Baptist
4194 Shelbyville Highway, Murfreesboro
Thursday, April 1: 6pm
Register Here
Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:15am & 10:30am
1700 Irby Lane, Murfreesboro
Thursday, April 1: Virtual Service at 12pm
Good Friday, April 2: Virtual Service at 12pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9:45am Outdoors
Smyrna Campus
506 Legacy Dr, Smyrna
Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 9am & 10:45am
Stewarts Creek Campus
5100 Almaville Rd, Smyrna
Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am
Riverdale Campus
307 Warrior Dr, Murfreesboro
Good Friday, April 2: 6pm
Saturday, April 3: 6pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 8am, 9:30am & 11am
10411 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna
Thursday, April 2: 7pm
Good Friday, April 3: 7pm
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10:30am
248 Old Waldron Road, LaVergne
Easter Sunday, April 4: 10:30am