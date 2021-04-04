Murfreesboro City Construction Projects for April 4 – April 10, 2021

Old Pinnacle Building Demolition Work (N Maple St at W College St)

Expected No Lane Closures: Monday through Friday: Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St)

Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Warrior Dr Widening Project (just east of New Salem Hwy)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: City contractor will be making turn lane improvements on Warrior Dr just east of New Salem Hwy. Shoulder, box culverts, storm drain and curb work continues. There will be minor lane closures and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E Burton St and E Lytle St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E Burton St and E Lytle St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Northfield Mini Storage Turn Lane Improvement Work (W Northfield Blvd just east of NW Broad St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Contractor for a private development will be paving the new left turn lane on W Northfield Blvd just east of NW Broad St. There will be lane closures and traffic shifts on W Northfield Blvd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. Appropriate traffic controls will be in-place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Spot Milling and Paving

Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for spot milling and paving operations between MM 53-61 and Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 westbound from MM 96-97 and MM 74-73