Easter Egg Hunts Happening This Weekend in Middle TN

Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming and some of the most egg-citing events of the year are soon to take place. If you’re looking for some spring fun, check out these Easter events happening throughout Middle Tennessee.
Cheatham County
Kingston Spring’s Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 10am
- Location: City Park, 396 Spring St, Kingston Springs, TN
Davidson County
Fifth+Broadway Spring Celebration
Date: Saturday, March 23, 12pm
Location: Fifth+Broadway, 5036 Broadway, Nashville, TN
Dickson County
Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 9am
- Location: Henslee Park, 800 Hwy 70 W, Dickson, TN
Maury County
Columbia’s Operation EGG
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 9am
- Location: Woodland Park, 821 W 9th St, Columbia, TN
Easter at the Park Hosted by Destiny Church
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am
- Location: Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Rd, Columbia
Robertson County
Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 1pm
- Location: Springfield Memorial Gardens, 3995 Memorial Blvd, Springfield, TN
Millersville Easter Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am – 1pm
- Location: Millersville Community Center, 1181 Louisville Hwy, Millersville, TN
Rutherford County
Tennessee Tulip Festival at Lucky Ladd Farms
- Dates: Tennessee Tulip Festival – Mar 16 – Apr 14
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny – March 23, 24, 29, 30
Easter Egg Hunts with the Easter Bunny- March 23, 24, 29, 30
Pups in the Park Days- March 23, 24
- Location: Lucky Ladd Farms, 4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Community Easter Egg Hunt in Smyrna
- Dates: March 23, 1pm – 3pm
- Location: 301 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN
Sumner County
Hendersonville’s Special Needs Egg Hunt
- Date: Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 3pm-6:15pm
- Location: Mary’s Magical Place Playground at Veterans Park, 140 Scotch St, Hendersonville, TN
Williamson County
Underwater Egg Hunt
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 10am-2pm
- Location: Longview Recreational Center, 2909 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by Elks BPOE Lodge 72 of Franklin
- Date: Sunday, March 24, 12pm
- Location: Elks BPOE Lodge 72 of Franklin, 485 Oak Meadow Drive, Franklin
Wilson County
Kiwanis Club of Mt. Juliet’s Easter in the Park
- Date: Saturday, March 23, 11am-2pm
- Location: Charlie Daniels Park, 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy, Mt. Juliet, TN
Easter Egg Hunt Hosted by First Baptist Church Watertown
Date: Saturday, March 23, 12:30pm
Location: 207 W Main St, Watertown