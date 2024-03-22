Del Webb Announces Grand Opening of New Active Adult Community in Murfreesboro

Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, recently announced the grand opening of its newest community, Del Webb Southern Harmony.

The 576-acre 55-plus community located near the I-24/I-840 interchange in Murfreesboro will include 1,111 homes, a 21,516 square foot clubhouse with fitness center, pickleball and bocce ball courts, an amphitheater, a large outdoor resort pool, more than ten acres of freshwater ponds and miles of paved sidewalks and walking trails. Del Webb Southern Harmony will welcome the public into the community for the first time the weekend of April 12.

The community will showcase six designer model homes featuring the latest architectural features and finishes. The first wave of buyers can expect to close in late 2024. Southern Harmony stands out in the active adult space by exemplifying the famed Music City lifestyle in its community design and future resident programming. Home prices will start in the $500,000s.

“Nashville’s exponential growth is well known, with the number of Tennesseans over age 60 expected to increase by 30% by 2040,” said Melanie Hemingway, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Tennessee Division, Del Webb’s parent company. “Del Webb is proud to be the leader in active adult living in Nashville over the last twenty years. Del Webb Southern Harmony not only embodies the best of the signature lifestyle associated with Del Webb but also integrates many distinctive elements that capture the essence of Music City.”

Del Webb Southern Harmony offers ten quality, customizable single-family home designs across three price levels from 1,345 to 2,712+ square feet. Through Del Webb’s unique home-building experience, residents can personalize details of their dream homes utilizing interactive design tools and insight from its team of experts. Del Webb homes are equipped with smart home capabilities, Energy Star® certification and industry-leading ten-year home warranties.

Del Webb Southern Harmony has a full-time lifestyle director, Jennifer Rothe, who is devoted to cultivating a vibrant and satisfying lifestyle for all residents. Rothe will coordinate a wide array of activities, including fitness classes, social gatherings, educational programs and outings, all designed to cater to the community’s diverse interests. With a dedicated lifestyle director, residents will experience a stronger sense of camaraderie and connection, fostering a dynamic and flourishing community. Residents can anticipate a more enriched daily life filled with opportunities to build relationships, stay active and explore new interests.

Conveniently located on Franklin Road in Murfreesboro, Del Webb Southern Harmony provides easy access to historic downtown Franklin and downtown Nashville, as well as Arrington Vineyards and the Nashville International Airport.

Del Webb is hosting its grand opening on Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, to celebrate the beginning of this unique community. On Friday, city officials, employees and members of the media will attend the official ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., homeowners, future residents and neighbors of the community are invited to tour the model homes, enjoy live music and local fare and mingle with other guests.

Del Webb Southern Harmony is located at 7079 Franklin Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128, bringing new GenYou Floor Plans™ to the Nashville market. The overall planning and design of the community will serve as a flagship for the brand.