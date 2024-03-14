Eagleville Student Receives FFA Scholarship

Holly Parks of the Eagleville FFA Chapter received the 2024 Kenneth K. Mitchell Alumni Scholarship from the Tennessee Future Farmers of America (FFA) Foundation.

Parks was chosen from 95 applicants across the state and will receive $500 toward her postsecondary education.

Tennessee FFA Foundation Scholarships are awarded to students who have exhibited academic prowess, served their communities, and invested time into FFA and other leadership activities over the course of their high school careers. These scholarships have been established by local and state organizations wishing to honor men and women who had a vested interest in agriculture throughout their lifetime. The scholarship recipients are selected by a committee of agriculture industry leaders. Parks will be recognized onstage at the 96th Annual Tennessee FFA State Convention, held March 24-27, 2024 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 945,988 FFA members in grades 5-12 and college. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 32,000 members from 248 high school, middle school, and collegiate chapters. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.

By Barton Henley