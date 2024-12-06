Dr. Caitlin Bullard Named Principal of the Year for Murfreesboro City Schools

Dr. Caitlin Bullard has been named Principal of the Year for Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS). Dr. Bullard serves as principal of the Discovery School, an academic magnet school recognized for its rigorous curriculum and dedication to student success.

Dr. Bullard originally joined MCS in 2019 as the principal of Cason Lane Academy, where she led the school to achieve numerous grants and awards, including the celebrated Tennessee STEM Designation. Her leadership has consistently demonstrated a focus on innovation, collaboration, and academic excellence.

“Being selected by her peers for this honor speaks volumes about the respect and admiration Dr. Bullard has earned among her colleagues. She is an outstanding leader who models excellence in every aspect of her work. She is an exceptional communicator who fosters strong relationships with students, staff, and the broader school community,” says Dr. Trey Duke, Director of Schools. “We are fortunate to have leaders like Dr. Bullard who are committed to inspiring and empowering the next generation.”

Dr. Bullard’s dedication to fostering a culture of academic achievement, innovation, and inclusivity continues to shape the success of the Discovery School and its students.

Discovery School is located at 1165 Middle Tennessee Boulevard with approximately 400 kindergarten through sixth grade students. Discovery was just named a Level 5 school by the State of Tennessee.

For more information, please contact Murfreesboro City Schools at 615-893-2313 or visit www.cityschools.net.

