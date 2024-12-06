Music Video Featuring Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan & Shenandoah Filmed in Leiper’s Fork

Shenandoah and country artists Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan came together to record a new version of the 1989 song “Sunday in the South”. The song, released via 8 Track Entertainment, now has an official music video.

The Edde Brothers directed the video with portions filmed at the Country Boy Restaurant in Leiper’s Fork. The footage also recaptures all the iconic landmarks in Muscle Shoals that were in the original music video, released 35 years ago.

“My earliest memories of ‘Sunday in the South’ is that it was a song that was speaking exactly my life,” says Bryan in a statement. “This song shaped the way I thought about music and how I wanted to make music one day.“

“It’s just always an honor for us to get to work with these guys we grew up listening to,” adds Aldean.

Watch the video below.

