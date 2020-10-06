Dozens of scarecrows can be found in downtown Murfreesboro right now, as part of the inaugural Scarecrows on Main Contest, a family-friendly community event for artists young and old to take part in.

The scarecrow contest was open to any and all local artists. Each artist was partnered with a local business to create their scarecrow. Scarecrows are all family-friendly and designs are inspired by fairytales, books, movies, fantasy, humor, science fiction, or celebrity.

The scarecrows are made from cast-off clothing, burlap, gunny sacks, jeans, overalls, straw hats, bonnets, corn stocks, raffia straw, or any other recyclable material and reflect the partner business – like a bakery, restaurant, boutique, or law office.

Scarecrow Contest

Scarecrow winners will be revealed at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31 during Saturday Market live on Main Street’s Facebook page. There will be two types of prizes, People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice.

Each scarecrow is numbered and has the name of the artist on a place card attached to the scarecrow for voting purposes. For the People’s Choice Facebook Contest, voting will take place by tagging Main Street and the business where the scarecrow is located throughout the month of October. The most votes tagged through Main Street for a scarecrow by October 31st at 11:00 am wins. Votes can also be dropped off at the Saturday Market Main Street information table each Saturday during October.

The Judge’s Choice awards will be chosen by a representative for Main Street Murfreesboro from outside of Rutherford County. Monetary prizes will be given to artists from Main Street Murfreesboro after announcements made on October 31. The First Place Prize will be $100, Second Place will be $75, and Third Place will be $50. Judging will be based on creativity, use of recycled materials, and theme. Judging will take place the last week of October.

This event is sponsored by Main Street Murfreesboro and the Rutherford Art Alliance (RAA).

Here’s a look at a few of the scarecrows you can find in downtown Murfreesboro. Photos posted by Main Street Murfreesboro/Rutherford Inc: