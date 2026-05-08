Dog Seriously Injured After Being Dragged 600 Yards in Rutherford County

A dog suffered multiple injuries when dragged about 600 yards from a pickup truck Tuesday on Burleson Lane near Murfreesboro, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s detective said.

The chain or rope attached to the dog broke, releasing the dog into a ditch, said Sheriff’s Detective Andrew Quintal.

“Due to the injured dog receiving serious injuries, he was transported to a local animal clinic where it received medical attention,” Quintal said.

Witnesses told deputies the dog was dragged from a pickup truck between 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Burleson Lane near Justice Drive.

Residents who live in the area who have home surveillance footage that may have captured the dog being dragged are asked to contact Quintal by email at [email protected] or call 615-904-3054.

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Quintal and Rutherford County Pet Adoption Welfare Services employees are investigating.

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