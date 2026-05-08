Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Open First Tennessee Location

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, the beloved family-style pizza chain known for its crispy, curly pepperonis and 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, is gearing up to open its first-ever Tennessee location in Nolensville.

More Eat & Drink News

Set to open this summer at 7344 Nolensville Rd., the new restaurant will offer a welcoming, family-friendly space complete with an all-you-can-eat pizza and salad bar, kids’ arcade games and big-screen TVs for game days. This Nolensville location is the first of several Mountain Mike’s restaurants planned across greater Nashville by local franchisees Jordan and Jerry Nari and Gary and Sandra Mitchell.

Mountain Mike’s has been a national favorite for almost 50 years, known for its nostalgic, family-style dining and pizzas piled high with premium toppings, 100% whole milk mozzarella and signature pepperonis that curl and crisp to perfection. Tennessee marks the brand’s twelfth state overall, expanding its footprint as it approaches 330+ restaurants nationwide.

Find more information here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email