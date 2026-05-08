Scooter’s Coffee Mother’s Day BOGO Deal: Free Drink May 7–10

Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating Mother’s Day with a Buy One, Get One Free drink promotion running Thursday, May 7, through Sunday, May 10, 2026. The deal is available exclusively through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App after 11 a.m. each day. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Scooter’s Coffee Mother’s Day BOGO Deal?

From May 7 through May 10, customers can redeem a BOGO free drink by ordering through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App after 11 a.m. Any drink on the menu qualifies, and the lesser-value drink is the one that’s free. There is one redemption per person during the promotional period.

Which Drinks Are Eligible for the BOGO Offer?

Every drink on the Scooter’s Coffee menu is eligible for the Mother’s Day BOGO. The brand is highlighting the Caramel Cookie Shake and the Sticky Monkey Shake as a featured pairing for the holiday, but customers are free to mix and match any two drinks they’d like.

How Do You Redeem the Scooter’s Coffee BOGO?

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App. Orders must be placed through the app after 11 a.m. on any day during the May 7–10 promotional window. The discount applies automatically, with the lesser-value drink coming up free at checkout.

What Is the Scooter’s Coffee Gift Card Promotion?

Running now through June 17, 2026, the Moms, Dads, and Grads gift card promotion gives customers a $5 bonus reward for every $25 gift card purchased. The promotion can be redeemed up to four times, meaning customers can earn as much as $20 in bonus rewards during the promotional period.

How Do You Redeem the Gift Card Bonus?

There are two ways to participate. You can purchase a $25 gift card directly through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App, or buy a physical $25 gift card at any Scooter’s Coffee location and scan your app at checkout. Either way, the $5 bonus reward will appear in your app automatically.

Where Can You Download the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App?

Both promotions require the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App. You can download the app to access the Mother’s Day BOGO, the gift card bonus promotion, and earn Smiles rewards points on every dollar spent.

Source: Scooter’s Coffee

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email