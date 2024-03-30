Country for a Cause Returns to 3rd and Lindsley

Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Show, John McEuen, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Gayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, and more will join hosts, T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang, along with Devon O’Day for the 10th Annual Country For A Cause at Nashville’s 3rd & Lindsley, Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 6:30 PM benefitting Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms present the show. Tickets are on sale now and are $50 for general admission, with VIP tables selling out in under one minute.

To purchase tickets, visit here.

“To say that Kelly and I are honored to host Country For A Cause again is an understatement,” shares Sheppard. “It truly amazes us that this year’s group of artists is the most diversified we have ever had the pleasure of hosting. We have everything from country, bluegrass, Americana, and much more in between. There will be legends and newcomers… and maybe a couple of surprises along the way. This is going to be an incredible show.”

“Kicking off what we have officially dubbed the “unofficial” kick-off to CMA Fan Fest, we are excited to bring our country music fans and friends what is perhaps our biggest show to date – celebrating our tenth anniversary of Country For A Cause,” confides board member Roxane Atwood. “The talent on this show is amazing! We have multiple Grammy Award winners performing for our event, as well as CMA winners, ACM Award winners, IBMA Award winners, artists representing over 50 #1 hits, and some of the best entertainers in the business, having sung before sold-out stadiums, Super Bowls and US Presidents. The best part about this concert is that 100% of these music icons volunteer their time for the children, with 100% of the money raised by our show going to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Thousands of dollars are raised every year for the children because of the hard work of our volunteers, artists, musicians, sound crew, 3rd & Lindsley’s spectacular listening room environment, and our sponsor, Gus Arrendale, and Springer Mountain Farms Chicken. It takes a village to produce a show like this, and we have the best!”

“Country for a Cause is one of my favorite annual events,” said Meredith “Mamie” Shepherd, Senior Program Manager for Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “We are so fortunate to have T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang as wonderful hosts and supporters of our patients and families. Huge thanks to the entire team that puts on such a wonderful night of music to make a difference for the children who rely on us for care.”